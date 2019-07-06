Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Memorial service 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM South Bay Community Center 2180 Palisades Ave Los Osos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael M Reyes Michael M Reyes, 61 passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family & friends. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years Cheryl (Scruggs) Reyes, his children, Michael (Cecilia) Reyes, Benjamin (Melissa) Reyes, Trinidad (Catrina) Reyes & daughter Mari-Ana Reyes, brothers Tommy, Jimmy & Trinidad Reyes, sisters Cecilia Vargas, Loretta Reyes, Theresa Savala & Lupe Santos, as well as several grandchildren, niece's & nephew's. Born in Gallop New Mexico to Paul & Geronima (Annie) Reyes. The family traveled to California & eventually made their home in Madera, Ca. where Michael grew up. He eventually made Clovis. Ca. his final home. Throughout his early year's Michael acquired many skills. He eventually began his career as a Correctional Officer for Ca. Dept. Of Corrections at Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown, Ca. He later transferred to Central Ca. Women's Facility in Chowchilla, Ca. where he retired after 22 years of service. Michael enjoyed the simple things in life & always lived life to the fullest. His many hobbies included: antique rides, playing chess, camping, hiking or engaging in a good political debate. Michael loved chatting with family and friends over a good cup of coffee & was always there to lend a hand if you needed some help remodeling, roofing or concrete done. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He touched the lives of every person he encountered & had the ability to connect with people from all walks of life & was able to reach people in a deep & positive way that left a lasting impression. A memorial service will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 from 1-3pm at Reis Family Chapel, 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo, Ca. with a celebration of his life immediately following at the South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos, Ca. All are welcome to come & celebrate Michael's life with stories & memories. A special "Thank You" to faculty & staff at CRMC, DaVita Ash Tree PD & to Dr. R. Berquist for the care & compassion given to Michael.

