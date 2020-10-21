1/1
Michael Montgomery
1965 - 2020
Michael
Montgomery
April 1, 1965 - October 15, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Michael "Mike" Scott Montgomery, 55, was killed in a Highway 101 accident on October 15, 2020.
Mike was born in San Luis Obispo, California. He attended C.L. Smith Elementary School and Laguna Middle School. He was a graduate of Pacific Beach High School.
Mike is survived by his mother, Ladoyne Sally Cook; his brother, Jeff Montgomery; his stepfather, Bill Cook; his two aunts, Geneane Highfill and Nina Goss and numerous cousins. His father, Robert Montgomery, predeceased him.
From an early age, Mike struggled with an addiction to alcohol and drugs. He tried many times to overcome his addiction but, in his own words, "It was just too hard." We deeply mourn his loss. He will be missed and always remembered by those who loved him, cared about him, and wished a much better life for him. Mike was a kind and good-hearted person. He loved animals, rock and roll music, and watching his favorite sports teams on television: the Dodgers, the Lakers and the Dolphins.
No services are planned. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered by the immediate family.


Published in & from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lady Family Mortuary & Crematory
555 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
(805) 489-4717
October 20, 2020
My dear sweet cousin you will be deeply missed. My heart just breaks hearing of your passing. You will be forever in my heart.

My deepest condolences to my Aunt Ladoyne, Uncle Bill and my cousin Jeff.

Love Tiffany
Family
