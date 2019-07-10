Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Richard Buggy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Richard Buggy Michael Richard Buggy was born in 1934 in Paso Robles to Irish immigrant parents, Kyran "Ken" and Rita Buggy. When he was 2, the family moved to Ireland to live in their ancestral town of Kilkenny. Four years later, the family returned to California, residing near Santa Barbara, where Mike spent his grammar and early high school years. Mike finished high school in Paso Robles, where he played football and notably learned to fly small planes. With license in hand, he flew the oil lines of the central coast spotting for leaks. After high school, he joined the Navy and flew PBY Catalina seaplanes, patrolling the South China Sea during the later part of the Korean war. Mike met his love of 25 years, Dolores, while skiing in Squaw Valley. They raised a family of two beautiful girls and two handsome boys. Mike worked for Pam Am, and Lockheed Missile and Space. He moved to Idaho after retirement and divorce and married Judith Litchfield. They built a house and entertained family and friends. Judith passed away and Mike returned to the SF Bay Area to be with his children and grandchildren. Wherever he landed, Mike made many friends, all of whom remember his ready smile and genuinely positive outlook on life He was always happy to see you, share a beer and swap stories. He is survived by his sister Shelia Brewen, the mother of his children Dolores Buggy, son Mark, daughters Michelle and Maureen, grandchildren Kyran, Finn, Sean, William and Rita. "All the love you created is still there. All the memories are still there. You live on in the hearts of everyone you have touched and nurtured while you were here." Mitch Albom. Graveside services will be held 7/13/19 11:00 Templeton Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow at Lefondusac Wine Bar at Tin City.

