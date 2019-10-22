Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Shaun McKissick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Shaun McKissick Sept. 29,1946 - Sept. 27, 2019 If the measure of a man is how much he helps others, Michael McKissick stood tall. Sober the last 18 of his 72 years, he dedicated his time and resources to helping others through Alcoholics Anonymous. His dedication to his AA community benefitted all who knew him through opportunities for continuing education and character development. More importantly, his service fostered character traits in him that he felt were most important: integrity, honesty, compassion and humility. For the community at large, Michael personally provided low cost rental housing for battered women as well as for men transitioning from prison to a life on the outside. A native of California and a resident of San Luis Obispo, Michael worked most of his career as a residential developer. Michael began his career in development as a land surveyor in 1973. He was the youngest person ever licensed as a land surveyor in the State of California at that time. As his career evolved, he focused on land development for residential home building. During his 35-year career, Michael was responsible for the development of land and construction of neighborhoods in communities across California and parts of Oregon, ranging from an eight-home cul-de-sac to a 3,000-home golf course community. Michael McKissick is survived by his wife of 43 years Karen McKissick of San Luis Obispo, CA. He is also survived by his children: Shannon Grasso (Anthony) of Martinez, CA; Yvonne Willemann (Charles) of Fort Collins, CO; and Devon McKissick (Penny) of Pleasant Hill, CA, as well as his grandchildren Michael Thurman of Alameda, CA and Lauren, Charlie, Carter and Logan Willemann of Fort Collins, CO. Michael left three siblings; Patricia Shaw (Don) of Roseville, CA, Susan Schreiter (Scott Harrison) of Roseville, CA and Timothy McKissick of Benicia, CA. In a private family service, Michael's ashes will be spread at sea near the Bixby Bridge on California's Central Coast.

