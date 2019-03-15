Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michel William Smith. View Sign

Michel William Smith Michel William "Billy" Smith was born December 30, 1953, in the Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital to Don and Connie Smith, the fourth of five children. Bill grew up in Creston, where his Dad was born. He graduated from Creston Elementary School and Atascadero High School. He died February 27, 2019 of complications after Open Heart Surgery. Having learned to weld from his father, Bill began a life-long career in Welding and mechanical work, operating Industrial Mobile Repair for more than 20 years. Bill leaves behind his wife of 40 Years, Pam, and children, Clayton (Kinzie) Smith, Sara (Kevin) Moore, and four amazing grandchildren Camille Moore, Logan Boronda, Reed Smith and Millie Parker Smith. Bill's Mom, Connie came to Creston from Alberta Canada to visit relatives and met Don in 1946. Shortly after they were married and made Creston their home. Bill has three sisters, Janice Hess, Perth, Australia, Peggy Smith (Keith) Andersen, Paso Robles, Cindy Smith, Granite Bay, and one brother, Raymond (Susie) Smith of Creston. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and barbequing for friends and family events. Like his parents Bill participated in and served in many leadership roles in community activities for community of Creston. His parents Don and Connie Smith have both passed. In lieu of flowers please think of Bill and spend time with your friends and family enjoying a great meal, A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Creston Garden/Community Center, Creston, California.

