Mickey Attwood (Doggett) Exeter, Mickey Attwood (Doggett) age 85 passed away on September 4, 2019 with her family by her side at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California. She was a loving, spirited, and generous woman who was loved by many. She was born in Bakersfield on November 11, 1933 to Abb Doggett and Bessie Lee Doggett (Fincher). Mickey's mother, Bessie passed away at an early age making life difficult for Mickey and her two siblings. She and her sister were put into foster care and their 18 month old brother lived with their father. Despite these early challenges, she rose above it and went on to lead a fulfilling life. After graduating from Porterville High School Mickey became a phone operator in Porterville for many years. She had three children, Sabrina Barnett (Attwood), Carlton Shirley and Paula Burt (Attwood). The family moved to Strathmore where she built her dream home. She was actively involved with her children's activities which included Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Mickey and her three children moved to Exeter in 1968. She was employed by the Exeter Unified School District, both at Wilson School and Exeter Union High School. One of Mickey's biggest joys was her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren. Although it was difficult for her to leave her children and grandchildren, she moved to Paso Robles in 1984 to make a career change. She went to work for her sister, Callie Jones, at Callie Fisher Insurance Group. Eventually her sister retired and Mickey ran the business. Eventually, the business was purchased by Meredith Insurance Center. Mickey continued to work for them and thought of them as family. With a tremendous amount of help from her youngest daughter, Paula, Mickey was able to return back to Exeter in May of 2019. She quickly became very busy going out to dinner or lunch with her family, attending baseball games, and chauffeuring her grandkids around. She loved every minute she was able to spend with her family. Mickey was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Lee Doggett (Fincher), father Abb Doggett, sister Callie Jones, son in laws Kent Burt and Lonnie Barnett. She is survived by her brother, Chester Doggett and his wife Dolores Doggett, daughter Sabrina Barnett, daughter Paula Burt, son Carlton Shirley and his wife Collette Shirley, five granddaughters, Whitney Marroquin and her husband Paul Marroquin, Jill Cannella, Erin Pitts and her husband Mike Pitts, Alicia Shirley, Renee Plumlee and her husband Bryan Plumlee and eight great grandsons and two great granddaughters, one niece, one nephew and two great nieces and one great nephew. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 South E Street, Exeter, with burial to follow at the Exeter District Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10 th at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.

