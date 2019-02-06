Michael Mariano Bonafede Mike Bonafede, 92, devoted husband and father, died Friday February 1, 2019 at his home in Paso Robles, CA. surrounded by his family. Born May 4, 1926 in Chicago IL, he was a resident of Paso Robles for 28 years and a resident of Pomona, CA for 40 years. Mike was a United States Army Veteran and served in World War II as part of the 2nd Armored Division from 1944 - 1946. Mike worked for Yellow Freight Trucking Company for 32 years and retired in 1986. After his retirement Mike spent many years delivering for Meals on Wheels. In his later years, rather than give up the volunteer work which he loved, he would bring his children and grandchildren along with him to help him deliver the meals. Mike, and his wife Dena, enjoyed gardening and taking camping trips throughout California. Mike also enjoyed sports including baseball, horse racing and golf. He was an avid fan of Penn State Football and the LA Dodgers. Mike is survived by his eight children, Annette Urabe, Michael Bonafede, Lawrence Bonafede, Thomas Bonafede, Debra Bonafede, Elizabeth Bonafede, Christine Patterson and Mark Bonafede; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Feb 6 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Paso Robles, CA. Graveside service and burial will be held at 11:30am Feb 7 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, CA.
