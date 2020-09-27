Mildred "Millie" Dennis Mildred "Millie" Dennis Aged 95, passed peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Morro Bay. Born in 1924, to Walter and Eva Mayes, Mildred grew up in Crescent City, CA, with her sister and brothers; grandparents, aunts and uncles living nearby. As a little girl, she was quarantined with her grandparents where she fought and survived polio. In support of the WWII stateside war effort, Mildred worked at a shipyard in Richmond. After WWII, Mildred married Hugh Graham, having 5 children together. Well known in Morro Bay on the Embarcadero, they owned and operated Graham's Landing and Mariner's Café. After Hugh's passing, Millie remarried, and with Clay Dennis spent the following years expanding both Graham's Landing, and the renamed Beachcomber's Café. Millie's heart extended far beyond her immediate family. Through the years, she welcomed extended family and her children's friends into her home, even to stay if needed for a while. She was known as 'Mom' to far more than her children. Her generosity and patience, though occasionally tested, rarely wavered. Millie's loving spirit led her to caring for her friends who needed assistance at home, driving them on errands/outings too. This led her to a job with Active Care, taking care of her 'little ladies' who came to be more than clients, but friends also. Throughout her life, Millie loved birds, gardening, crossword puzzles, and her daily morning walks. And reading! She always had a book in hand. Gatherings of family or friends included card games or Scrabble, accompanied by laughter, and playful competition. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, and William, first husband Hugh Graham, second husband Clayton Dennis, and son Michael Graham. Survived by her sister, Mary Mathews of Idaho, Children: Patricia Zazzo Stocking (Bud), Susan Murphy (Michael), Judith Anderson (Kevin), Mark Graham (Michon Kelley) Grandchildren: Michael Zazzo (Audrey Fournier), David Zazzo (Rebekah), Timothy Murphy, Kathryn Murphy, Dawn Marie Graham. Great Grandson: Graham Zazzo. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family requests those wishing to give donations give to: Garden House, 480 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442, www.gardenhousemorrobay.org