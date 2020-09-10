1/
Milton Hambly
Steve Milton Hambly passed away on August 27,2020. A life long resident of Paso Robles, born on October 20,1935, son of Milton and Irma Hambly. He is preceded in death by both parents and brother Lee Hambly. Survived by his beloved wife of 43+ years, Anna. Stepsons Bert (Kirsten)Claassen, David (Cindy) Claassen, grandson Jacob Claassen, brother Leslie (Arlene) Hambly of WA., sister Barbara (Stephen) Chapman of OH, sister-in-law Sandra Hambly of Atascadero CA., many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Old timers luncheons, PR Historical Society, and his PR high school class reunions. Private interment at Willow Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
