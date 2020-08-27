Minerva Berning November, 1917 - July 12, 2020 On Sunday July 12, 2020, Minerva Berning, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed away peacefully in Arroyo Grande at the age of 102. Minerva was born November 1917 in Hornet, MO. She was one of ten children born to Benjamin and Carrie Vicory. In March 1934, she married the love of her life, Chester (Pete) Berning, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 70 years of marriage. Together they raised two sons, Albert and David, and one daughter, Shirley. She instilled in her children strong values that have served them well in life. Minerva was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals for family and friends. She was also highly skilled in sewing, quilting & crocheting. She enjoyed making everything from doll clothes to neckties for family and friends. She stayed busy doing most of these crafts well into her 90's. Minerva loved to travel. She also loved family game nights, camping and just sitting outside with family and friends, laughing and telling stories late into the night. She loved to entertain and to spend time with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and an uncanny ability to always be able to laugh at herself. Minerva loved her family dearly and frequently cared for her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She would always look out after other people and would never hesitate to give to those in need. She will be remembered for her kindness toward others. Helping others was the way she lived her life. Minerva was preceded in death by her husband Pete. She is survived by her 3 children, Shirley Berning of Arroyo Grande, Albert Berning of Nipomo, and David Berning, of Litchfield Park, AZ. She is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great, Great Grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



