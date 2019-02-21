Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Lynch. View Sign

Molly Lynch Molly Lynch's life came to a peaceful end on January 23, 2019. She died at the age of 81 due to complications from lung cancer. Mother of seven, Mema of fourteen, Great- Mema of three, sister of three brothers and beloved friend to countless others, Molly spent her final months surrounded by family at her home in Long Beach, California. Born Mary Catherine Lynch on April 21st, 1937, to John Patrick Lynch and Ellen Murray in Los Angeles, California. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Los Angeles and spent time living in Davis before settling in the South Bay to raise her children. She graduated summa cum laude from California State University at Dominguez Hills with a degree in psychology and enjoyed a successful career at Pioneer Electronics. Never content to follow a conventional path,in 1981 she followed her entrepreneurial dream and moved to Cambria, CA, where she built and operated the seven-room J. Patrick House, a B&B named after her father. She later became the owner-operator of Molly's Coffee House as well as a successful broker at Coldwell Banker. After 25 years in Cambria, she briefly moved to Portland, then made the move back to the South Bay to be "pestered" by her family. Molly volunteered for many causes during her life, fighting for equality for all, for open space, and for a better planet. She was a trailblazer who made a difference in people's lives, and will be remembered as a woman of spirit, heart, and humor. Those of you who knew Molly you won't be surprised to hear that she made detailed plans for her own celebration of life it will be held in Cambria on a date that is still to be determined. If you would like to be notified once a date is set, please email your contact information to [email protected] and we will make sure to send you the details. In lieu of flowers, Molly asked that donations be made to Watts Powerhouse Food (co-founded by her daughter Shannon Garcia-Hamilton, who passed in 2014). Watts Powerhouse is an organization that provides meals, health, and dental care to underprivileged communities in Watts, CA, via "Shannon's Clinic." If you choose to donate, please add "Shannon's Clinic" in the note. For more information visit: https://www.wattspowerhousefood.org/our-story Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019

