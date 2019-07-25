Monica Marie Cantu August 26,1963-July 15,2019 Paso Robles, CA Monica Cantu passed while selflessly attending to the aid of others in an automobileaccident July15th, 2019. She is survived by her partner, Carie Sindt, Mother, Alma Cantu, siblings Elizabeth and Manny Cantu, his wife Kim and son Caden. She also leaves behind many beloved animals and will be missed by all of us touched by her. Monica wasa Senior Facilities Custodial Manager at Cal Poly, where a celebration of life will be held July 31st , 3:00pm at the Performing Arts Center lobby. Directions and maps can be obtained at www.pacslo.org/Online/default.asp. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her honor at her favorite charities: Pacific Coast Wildlife Center and Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obisbo, CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 25, 2019