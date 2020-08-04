1/1
Montgomery "Monty" Hilton
Montgomery "Monty" Hilton Montgomery "Monty" Hilton, 63 of Oceano, Ca. died on July 7, 2020. Monty was a third generation native of the Oceano/Arroyo Grande of families who settled here in the 1920's. He was a graduate of Allan Hancock College. Monty worked in construction throughout his life and building houses, decks, additions, and fences. Monty was an active, long time member of The Oceano Eagles and valued his friendships there. He is survived by his sister, Susan Hilton Ostrov, and extended family. An outdoor service of friends and family will be held graveside on Friday August 7th at 3:00 at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery, (area nearer corner El Camino/Halycon Rd).

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

