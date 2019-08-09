Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Kaye Sprouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Kaye Sprouse At home with the family who were the center of her life, Muriel Kaye Sprouse, passed away on July 31, 2019. Born in 1944, she lived her entire life in the Templeton/Willow Creek area and cherished being the third generation to live on her family's farm. She was valedictorian of her graduation class at Templeton High School in 1962 and attended UC Berkeley. She was predeceased by her husband Danny Sprouse, her son Danny Sprouse Jr., and her parents, Edgar and Carol Wiebe. She is survived by her four daughters and their families: Amber Sprouse and Tom Corrigan; Erin Sprouse and Paul Whaley; Heather Sprouse and John Pritchard; and Dagny and Rick Clement. Her precious grandchildren are Angela and Luke Steele; Lauren and Cameron Hollister; and Cody, Wade and Ty Clement. She is also survived by her sister and family, Beverly and Richard Kopper, and nephews Phillip and Ryan Kopper and their families. Among the many special memories and wonderful family times, Muriel also leaves the special gift of a family genealogy of both of her parents' ancestors going back twelve generations. This was started as a gift of love to her mother for her 90th birthday and will remain a family treasure for many generations to come. A memorial service for Muriel will be held on August 17 at 2:00 pm at the Paso Robles Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the First Mennonite Church or the Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo.

