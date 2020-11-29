Myrtle Virginia "Ginny" Neelands

January 25, 1932 - November 18, 2020

Atascadero, California - Myrtle Virginia "Ginny" Neelands, 88, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020.

Ginny was born in 1932 in Asheville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Hale Thomas, Jr. and Myrtle Leeper Thomas. She grew up in Churchill Tennessee and graduated from Churchill High School in 1950. While she was attending nursing school at East Tennessee State University, she met her husband of 68 years in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She left nursing school and married James G. Neelands on August 31, 1952 in Rocky Mount, N.C. The couple moved to San Luis Obispo County in 1954 where they raised their four children. Ginny was a homemaker; her family enjoyed her cooking and her great sense of humor. She loved to read and work on word puzzles and spend time with her grandkids, ALL of whom adored her. Ginny and Jim moved to their current neighborhood in 1959. They are very thankful for all of their loving friends and neighbors.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Karen (Andy) Sepulveda of Morro Bay; two sons, Barry (Sheila) Neelands of Cheyenne and Jason Neelands of Salt Lake City; daughter-in-law, Kathrine Neelands of Cheyenne; grandchildren Morgan Neelands, Sarah (Brekke) Anderson, Kevin (Dana) Sepulveda, Matthew Sepulveda, Victoria Sepulveda, Glen (Summer) Harris, Lyndsey (Shawn) James, Callie Neelands, Blair (Dani) Neelands, Dani Neelands, and Paige Elliott; five great grandchildren, Chase Anderson; Jonas, Maybel, Finn, and Rio Harris; sister Carolyne (Wayne) Culbertson; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by a son, James Andrew "Andy" Neelands; three brothers; and two half-sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Spillane, his staff, and Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Food Bank.

A celebration of life will take place during the summer of 2021.





