Mom, Tomorrow its Mothers Day. No one could ever fill your shoes in my life. I will miss you so much. I am so glad you got baptized in the name of our Lord and filled with His Spirit! You were loved and respected by many, and Im glad your church family wrapped their arms around you and kept you spiritually secure. John's hugs to you, Kathi and Laurie were invaluable to both of us, and I will do my best to make sure they and your grandson and daughter -in -love are wrapped in prayer and safety. I hope to see you and Dad on the other side with Jesus! Thank you for all you gave. Love, Julie

Julie Schmidt