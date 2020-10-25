1/1
Natalie Bridges
1924 - 2020
Natalie Bridges
November 4, 1924 - October 12, 2020
Morro Bay, California - Natalie Bridges graduated to be with Jesus in Heaven on Oct. 12, 2020. She has lived in Morro Bay since 1979 and was a true believer of her Christian faith. She was friends to all who knew her. She will be missed. Born Nov. 4, 1924 she was 23 days short of celebrating her 96 th. birthday. Natalie is survived by her daughter Deanna Ion and son in law David Ion of Morro Bay. You can view her full obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/los-osos-ca/natalie-bridges-9762592


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
