Nathan Burden

November 9, 1971 - September 16, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - On September 16, 2020, Nathan Burden was unexpectedly called to his final resting place, where he was welcomed with open arms by his Savior, Jesus Christ, his father Lefty Burden, and his father-in-law Paul Lorentzen. Nathan is survived by his wife: Kristin, his children: Christian - Tulare, Carsan and Kaya, his grandchildren: Scarlett, Jessie and Marcel - Tulare, his mother: Janette Boggs and mom: Rose Burden - Tulare, his mother-in-law: Susan Lorentzen - Visalia, his siblings: Jamie (Lance) Mouw, Stephen Edwards- Tulare, Michael (Maggie) Dillard, and Frank Dillard, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and neices.

Nathan was born November 9, 1971, to Lefty and Janette Burden in Reno, Nevada. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Tulare, Ca. In his younger and teen years, Nathan lived in many locations, but always returned to Tulare County, where he met, fell in love with and married his wife, Kristin. They moved to San Luis Obispo, where their 2 daughters were born and they called home for the last 22 years, except for a small excursion to Arizona, where Nathan earned his Massage Therapy license. While in San Luis, Nathan worked for A-Z Rental and Creekside Mobile Community, where Nathan met and made many lifelong friends. Upon leaving Creekside, Nathan started and worked his own landscaping business for 6 years. In addition to landscaping, Nathan was also the Property Manager at the Westpac Labs building.

Nathan's favorite things to do were spending time with his family and friends. Whether it be spending the day at the beach with his wife and girls, talking art and attending music concerts with Carsan, his middle child, watching his youngest, Kaya during her water polo and track meets, or talking football and life with his oldest Chris. Other past time favorites included camping, playing drums, watching and talking about his favorite NFL team, the Vikings with one of his closest friends, Dwane Stephens.

Nathan was a wonderful husband, an amazing father and a great and caring family man and friend. He will hold a very special place in the hearts of so many people that loved him and will truly be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 at the back park of Creekside Mobile Community, 3960 S. Higuera, Slo. The family asks that you wear something that reminds you of Nathan or colorful casual wear.





