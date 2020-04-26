Neal "Tom" Barton Tom was 83 when he died on March 16,2020 in San Luis Obispo,CA. He was born on Feb. 2, 1937 in MN, and raised in WI. He graduated from University of Wisconsin in 1958, and started working as an accountant. Later on he became a Dairy Farmer. After moving to CA in the 90's, he worked at Hearst Castle in transportation. He also had his own business, H2o to GO. After retiring at age 70, he volunteered in Living History at the Castle. He and his wife Betty also volunteered for H.A.R.T. as Santa and Mrs Claus at the Christmas market. Tom enjoyed train trips, playing dominos, 805 beer, Packers football, and more train trips on historical trains. He was the " Train Guy", with his garden RR in Cambria. Tom loved his five kids, his wife Betty, and her kids, He was a wonderful father, husband, friend, grandfather, and great grandfather.We miss him very much.

