Neal Mizuki Neal Alan Mizuki, age 62 of San Luis Obispo passed on October 14th after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 15, 1957 to Yosh and Nancy Mizuki, in Tulare, California, where he grew up attending local schools and competing at football, wrestling and baseball. His family relocated to Sacramento where he graduated from Kennedy High, attained an AA at Sacramento JC before transferring to Cal Poly, SLO to study engineering. Neal started work as a fabricator-installer at a local commercial sign company before launching DesignCo, his own signage company that he operated for years. He enjoyed using his mechanical aptitude and innovative thinking to create cost-effective solutions for his customers. Neal finished his career working at the Best Western Royal Oak as Maintenance Lead until just before his passing. Neal truly enjoyed his family, the company of friends and a hearty laugh. As buddy Chris Rodgers shared, "Neal's laugh was his signature". He will be fondly remembered by friends and neighbors for his generous nature, quick to help, ready to give you the proverbial shirt off his back. A lifelong 49er and Giants fan, he warmly endured his wife and sons' passion for the Raiders and Angels. Neal leaves his cherished wife Ellie, sons Russell and Ryan, and Spencer, their golden retriever, all whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his father Yosh, siblings Mark (wife Gail), Wayne, Chris, and Naomi (husband George), brother-in-law Bob Turner (wife Linda), many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten. Neal was preceded in death by mother Nancy, brother Glenn and sister-in-law Kim. Special thanks to his dear friends who were there for Neal through the good times and his most recent tough ones. The family asks that you remember and celebrate Neal the way he lived. Devoted to family and friends, quick to extend a helping hand, celebrating life with laughter. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

