Nicholas Wayne Gonzales Nicholas Wayne Gonzales, 29, of Sacramento and San Luis Obispo, CA, died from complications of a alcohol relapse in Los Angeles, CA on 3.28.19. He was a 2008 graduate of San Luis Obispo High School, attended Cuesta College, coached Girls and Boys Volleyball for SLO Parks and Req and then moved to LA. He spent the last 3 years working in substance treatment. He loved helping others, photography, music, movies, and hanging with his friends and family. He is survived by his Mother, Michelle Gonzales, Brother, Joshua, Sister, Jamie, Grandmother, Patricia Fiolle, Aunt, Melissa, Uncle, Dustin, and many Cousins, 3 Nieces and 1 Nephew due in June. Celebration of Life on 5.11.19 @ 14000 Valerio St, Van Nuys, CA from 3-6pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2019