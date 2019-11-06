Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nico Finklea Charisse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nico Finklea Charisse Nico Finklea Charisse, 77, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019, in Lakewood, California. He was born to Nico and Cyd Charisse on May 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. Nico was a veteran of the Army and served as Second Lieutenant at Camp San Luis Obispo. During his time there he fell in love with the San Luis Obispo area and later moved his family from Beverly Hills to Atascadero, California. After the military, Nico received his Juris Doctor degree and practiced law until the early 2000s. Nico spent his retirement living along the beautiful Kern River, a place where he had enjoyed fishing and camping throughout his life. Nico is survived by his children, daughter Gabrielle (Tom) McDougall of Long Beach, California. Son, Nico L. Charisse of Paso Robles, California. His grandchildren; Hailey, Nick, Ethan, Taylor, Ella, and Jackson and a brother, Marc Charisse of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. Nico is preceded in death by wife Sheila Snodgrass Charisse, brother Tony Martin Jr., step-father Tony Martin Sr., and his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Sylmar, California on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at noon.

Nico Finklea Charisse Nico Finklea Charisse, 77, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019, in Lakewood, California. He was born to Nico and Cyd Charisse on May 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. Nico was a veteran of the Army and served as Second Lieutenant at Camp San Luis Obispo. During his time there he fell in love with the San Luis Obispo area and later moved his family from Beverly Hills to Atascadero, California. After the military, Nico received his Juris Doctor degree and practiced law until the early 2000s. Nico spent his retirement living along the beautiful Kern River, a place where he had enjoyed fishing and camping throughout his life. Nico is survived by his children, daughter Gabrielle (Tom) McDougall of Long Beach, California. Son, Nico L. Charisse of Paso Robles, California. His grandchildren; Hailey, Nick, Ethan, Taylor, Ella, and Jackson and a brother, Marc Charisse of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. Nico is preceded in death by wife Sheila Snodgrass Charisse, brother Tony Martin Jr., step-father Tony Martin Sr., and his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Sylmar, California on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at noon. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close