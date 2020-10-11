1/1
Nicolas Ryan Hellewell
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicolas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicolas Ryan Hellewell
August 31, 2020
Newark, California - Nicolas Ryan Hellewell, 35 years old, passed away August 31, 2020 when his airplane, a Piper PA 20, crashed in the Shenandoah National Park near Luray, Virginia. He was always looking for adventure and was taking a 45 day cross-country trip visiting family and friends as well as trying to land in as many states as possible.
Nicolas was the oldest son of Leslie and LeAnn Hellewell, Newark, CA. Nicolas grew up in Newark and graduated from Newark Memorial High School. He went on to California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly) in San Luis Obispo, CA and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. For many years he was very involved in the construction of the CalPoly Rose Float for the annual New Year's Day Rose Parade and worked as the Program Coordinator for one year.
Nicolas loved robotics and volunteered with First Robotics for many years as well as mentoring many high school teams to championships. He participated in Cub and Boy Scouts and went on to become an Eagle Scout. He was instrumental in the startup of a new Boy Scout Troop in Fremont.
Professionally, Nicolas had worked as a Design Engineer at Lezyne, Automation Engineer at Cannon Corp, and SCADA Technician at Sentinel Peak Resources all in San Luis Obispo. He enjoyed every company he worked for.
With adventure always at his core and loving the outdoors, he rode motorcycles, enjoyed jet skis, wakeboarding, sailing, kayaking, snowboarding, backpacking, hiking, camping, sport shooting, flying, dancing and acroyoga.
With all of his crazy adventures, he developed the nickname "Crazy Nick". He was an energetic fun loving person who was always there to lend a hand. He always had a smile on his face. Everyone says Nick lived more in his 35 years than most people do in a lifetime.
Nicolas is survived by his parents as well as his brother, Travis (Melissa) and one niece, Lily, and his girlfriend, Juliana. He was a wonderful son and is greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to Covid-19, there will be a Celebration of Life reception in Nicolas' honor the summer of 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
I didn't even know Nick, but his life story brought a smile to my face. What an amazing young man! He sounds like such a fabulous person, and someone who touched so many lives, in so many positive ways! My heartfelt sympathies to those who were fortunate enough to have known him. May your memories comfort and console you! I'm certain that Heaven is a rocking place since he returned to our Lord God's Kingdom! God bless you all, and thank you for sharing his incredible life journey!
Pamela Narez
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved