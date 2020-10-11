Nicolas Ryan Hellewell

August 31, 2020

Newark, California - Nicolas Ryan Hellewell, 35 years old, passed away August 31, 2020 when his airplane, a Piper PA 20, crashed in the Shenandoah National Park near Luray, Virginia. He was always looking for adventure and was taking a 45 day cross-country trip visiting family and friends as well as trying to land in as many states as possible.

Nicolas was the oldest son of Leslie and LeAnn Hellewell, Newark, CA. Nicolas grew up in Newark and graduated from Newark Memorial High School. He went on to California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly) in San Luis Obispo, CA and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. For many years he was very involved in the construction of the CalPoly Rose Float for the annual New Year's Day Rose Parade and worked as the Program Coordinator for one year.

Nicolas loved robotics and volunteered with First Robotics for many years as well as mentoring many high school teams to championships. He participated in Cub and Boy Scouts and went on to become an Eagle Scout. He was instrumental in the startup of a new Boy Scout Troop in Fremont.

Professionally, Nicolas had worked as a Design Engineer at Lezyne, Automation Engineer at Cannon Corp, and SCADA Technician at Sentinel Peak Resources all in San Luis Obispo. He enjoyed every company he worked for.

With adventure always at his core and loving the outdoors, he rode motorcycles, enjoyed jet skis, wakeboarding, sailing, kayaking, snowboarding, backpacking, hiking, camping, sport shooting, flying, dancing and acroyoga.

With all of his crazy adventures, he developed the nickname "Crazy Nick". He was an energetic fun loving person who was always there to lend a hand. He always had a smile on his face. Everyone says Nick lived more in his 35 years than most people do in a lifetime.

Nicolas is survived by his parents as well as his brother, Travis (Melissa) and one niece, Lily, and his girlfriend, Juliana. He was a wonderful son and is greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to Covid-19, there will be a Celebration of Life reception in Nicolas' honor the summer of 2021.





