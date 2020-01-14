Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Elizabeth Cordone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole Elizabeth Cordone Nicole Elizabeth Cordone, cherished daughter of Jan and Dominic Cordone of San Luis Obispo, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Nicole was born on April 18, 1990, at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from SLO High in 2008 and from UCSB in 2012. Nicole worked for Sage Publishing, in Newberry Park from 2012-2018. Nicole recently relocated back to SLO, and was part of the staff at Coastal Cardiology. Nicole loved to make us laugh. She told silly stories about driving pugs and jewel-encrusted RVs, and she called her first car Buttleaf. She had special name for everyone, and some people got more than one: her mom Jan was Blessapew, Bless, Pewpetter, Jeketter, Ketter, or Ket, and her dad Dominic was Pretty, Father, Lee Harvey Foswald, Lee Harvey, or Daddynic. Nicole loved pugs, Skittles, and homemade macaroni and cheese. She hated onions and avocados. She loved "The Gilmore Girls," and her favorite movies were "Moulin Rouge" and "Garden State" (she adored Paris but never visited New Jersey). Nicole also loved books and poetry, especially The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and anything by E.E. Cummings. She was a writer and poet herself. In her poem "The Body of Evidence" she wrote, "So your body's a forgotten crime scene, but your body is also legion; enough living crime scenes walk this earth every day, concealing a collective pain so strong you're damn sure that, if pain could be weaponized as power, it would pierce a hole through the atmosphere and burn out the sun." Nicole was honest and unapologetic. She embodied compassion and kindness, and could not abide intolerance, injustice, bigotry, cowardice, or hypocrisy. We will miss her beautiful smile, her sparkling blue eyes, her silly and creative imagination, and her generous spirit. She gave all of us so much. Nicole is survived by her Parents Jan and Dominic Cordone; Grandfather Almo Cordone; her Aunts and Uncles Jon Hanlon (Marni Goldenberg), Lynette (Craig) Dunlap, Lisa (Bruce) Unger, Lynn Cordone, Mike (Teri) Davis, Lynda (Chuck) Doolan, Irene Boatright, and Eleanor Snelgrove; Cousins Michael (Beth and Sierra) Cordone, Mia Unger, Dean Unger, Adam Unger, Sean Cordone, Reed Hanlon, Kailey Dunlap, and Ben Dunlap. Nicole's family and friends will gather to celebrate her on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at The Penny, 664 Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, her parents ask that you donate to RISE in Nicole's memory (

Nicole Elizabeth Cordone Nicole Elizabeth Cordone, cherished daughter of Jan and Dominic Cordone of San Luis Obispo, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Nicole was born on April 18, 1990, at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from SLO High in 2008 and from UCSB in 2012. Nicole worked for Sage Publishing, in Newberry Park from 2012-2018. Nicole recently relocated back to SLO, and was part of the staff at Coastal Cardiology. Nicole loved to make us laugh. She told silly stories about driving pugs and jewel-encrusted RVs, and she called her first car Buttleaf. She had special name for everyone, and some people got more than one: her mom Jan was Blessapew, Bless, Pewpetter, Jeketter, Ketter, or Ket, and her dad Dominic was Pretty, Father, Lee Harvey Foswald, Lee Harvey, or Daddynic. Nicole loved pugs, Skittles, and homemade macaroni and cheese. She hated onions and avocados. She loved "The Gilmore Girls," and her favorite movies were "Moulin Rouge" and "Garden State" (she adored Paris but never visited New Jersey). Nicole also loved books and poetry, especially The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and anything by E.E. Cummings. She was a writer and poet herself. In her poem "The Body of Evidence" she wrote, "So your body's a forgotten crime scene, but your body is also legion; enough living crime scenes walk this earth every day, concealing a collective pain so strong you're damn sure that, if pain could be weaponized as power, it would pierce a hole through the atmosphere and burn out the sun." Nicole was honest and unapologetic. She embodied compassion and kindness, and could not abide intolerance, injustice, bigotry, cowardice, or hypocrisy. We will miss her beautiful smile, her sparkling blue eyes, her silly and creative imagination, and her generous spirit. She gave all of us so much. Nicole is survived by her Parents Jan and Dominic Cordone; Grandfather Almo Cordone; her Aunts and Uncles Jon Hanlon (Marni Goldenberg), Lynette (Craig) Dunlap, Lisa (Bruce) Unger, Lynn Cordone, Mike (Teri) Davis, Lynda (Chuck) Doolan, Irene Boatright, and Eleanor Snelgrove; Cousins Michael (Beth and Sierra) Cordone, Mia Unger, Dean Unger, Adam Unger, Sean Cordone, Reed Hanlon, Kailey Dunlap, and Ben Dunlap. Nicole's family and friends will gather to celebrate her on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at The Penny, 664 Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, her parents ask that you donate to RISE in Nicole's memory ( www.riseslo.org or PO Box 630 Paso Robles, CA 93447). Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020

