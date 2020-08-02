Nina Annette Davis Nina Annette Davis passed away at the age of 90 on July 28, 2020. Nina was born Im-yuen Chang, in Gimhae, South Korea on September 17, 1929, the second oldest of five siblings. During the Korean Conflict, she worked as a switchboard operator for the U.S. Army as she was trilingual, speaking English, Korean and Japanese. During this time, she met the love of her life, Gale Davis. After his tour of duty, Gale re-enlisted in order to return to Korea and marry his sweetheart. The two wed on December 3, 1956. During Gale's military career, the couple lived all over the world, including Puerto Rico, Germany and Iran. They finally settled in Paso Robles in the 1970s to raise their daughter, Rebecca. There, Nina was a devoted member of several service organizations including the Paso Robles Quota Club, Christian Women's Club and United Methodist Women. Feeding people was her favorite way to serve and she was often at the helm of large community meals. She loved to garden and her floral arrangements frequently graced the altar at the Paso Robles United Methodist Church. She was also a friend to all dogs and was often seen walking her dogs or handing out treats to neighborhood pets. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Gale. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Juretic, son-in-law Scott, and grandchildren Garrett and Carolyn. A private service will be held at the Templeton Cemetery.



