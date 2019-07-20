Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina M. (Andrews) Swanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nina M. (Andrews) Swanson After a prolonged battle with Parkinson's, Nina M. (Andrews) Swanson went peacefully to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Nina was born June 1939 to John and Daphne Andrews in Ship Cove, Newfoundland, Canada. In 1960, while working as a nurse's aide in St. Anthony, she met and married the love of her life, Jerry Swanson, a US Airman. They soon relocated to San Luis Obispo, California, where they greatly enjoyed friends and were involved in their church while raising their family. In 1968, as her children began school, Nina returned to her career as a nurse's aide, thus helping the family build their own home in the foothills of San Luis Obispo, which she took great satisfaction in. Nina was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dulce; she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Swanson, their children Sandra (Joe) and Darin (Tanya), their grandchildren Jessica (Ian), Weston (Holly), Chelsea, George and Emilyanne, and ten siblings Mabel, Garl, Millicent, Marjorie, Wes, Gus, Lloyd, Alonzo, June and Dennis. The family thanks all our dear friends for their love and visits over the past few years, with special thanks to Dr. Rob Meyer and his dear wife Abby for their loving, knowledgeable support and patient presence; without which we would have been completely lost. We are also grateful to the staff at San Luis Obispo The Residence IV, particularly Anna and Desiree, for their gentle care during Nina's stay there. A memorial service will be held August 17th at New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach at 11AM. All who knew and loved Nina are welcome.

Nina M. (Andrews) Swanson After a prolonged battle with Parkinson's, Nina M. (Andrews) Swanson went peacefully to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Nina was born June 1939 to John and Daphne Andrews in Ship Cove, Newfoundland, Canada. In 1960, while working as a nurse's aide in St. Anthony, she met and married the love of her life, Jerry Swanson, a US Airman. They soon relocated to San Luis Obispo, California, where they greatly enjoyed friends and were involved in their church while raising their family. In 1968, as her children began school, Nina returned to her career as a nurse's aide, thus helping the family build their own home in the foothills of San Luis Obispo, which she took great satisfaction in. Nina was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dulce; she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Swanson, their children Sandra (Joe) and Darin (Tanya), their grandchildren Jessica (Ian), Weston (Holly), Chelsea, George and Emilyanne, and ten siblings Mabel, Garl, Millicent, Marjorie, Wes, Gus, Lloyd, Alonzo, June and Dennis. The family thanks all our dear friends for their love and visits over the past few years, with special thanks to Dr. Rob Meyer and his dear wife Abby for their loving, knowledgeable support and patient presence; without which we would have been completely lost. We are also grateful to the staff at San Luis Obispo The Residence IV, particularly Anna and Desiree, for their gentle care during Nina's stay there. A memorial service will be held August 17th at New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach at 11AM. All who knew and loved Nina are welcome. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close