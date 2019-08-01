Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nishan Rafi Havandjian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nishan Rafi Havandjian Nishan Rafi Havandjian passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Arroyo Grande, California. Nishan was born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, Vahram and Janet Havandjian. Growing up he was a very inquisitive, investigative, and expanding his knowledge of the world as a whole. In addition to his scholarly pursuits, he was also an animal lover secretly caring for a stray cat which he kept on the balcony of his family's flat. He affectionately named the orange cat after himself partly because they had the same hair color. Upon graduation from his French High School, Nishan attended Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon earning a bachelor's degree in English and Teaching Credential. While at Haigazian University, he met his soul mate, Eugenie "Jennie" Bijakjian in English Linguistics class where the pair were often scolded for talking to each other during class. After completing his undergraduate degrees, he was accepted to the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, Athens where he earned a Master's Degree. It was here he was acknowledged for his dedication and brilliance and was awarded the coveted Fulbright Scholarship to conduct his doctoral studies in communication at the University of Austin, Texas. Nishan was a worldly man who spoke 7 languages fluently: English, Armenian, Arabic, French, Turkish, Italian, and Spanish. While in Texas, he and Jennie wed in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. After earning his PhD, Nishan was immediately hired as a Professor at the University of Toledo in Ohio. It was here that his son, Vahram, was born. After teaching in Ohio for a short time, Nishan was offered a position at Cal Poly and worked as a professor from 1981-2010 also serving as department head of the Journalism Department. Nishan was the only Californian to become a Knight Foundation Fellowship recipient in 1997. Throughout his career at Cal Poly, Nishan traveled nationally and internationally working short stints as a reporter in Salt Lake City, Utah and in Lebanon. He was also able to return to his alma mater, Haigazian University, to teach Journalism during the summer. He was very involved in international and collegiate journalism organizations which sent him to conferences around the globe. He would often take his son, Vahram, on these trips with him. Not a sports fan by any means, he would take Vahram to baseball and hockey games in all of the cities they traveled to because he knew how much his son loved sports. While at Cal Poly, Nishan and Jennie built and designed their mediterranian dream home in San Luis Obispo after scouring hundreds of architectural magazines borrowed from the university library. After retirement, Nishan and Jennie took on a new adventure spending the cooler months of the year in Doha, Qatar where he accepted a professor position at Qatar University. Nishan was able to travel all over the Middle East to do research for his first book published in 2016. He was also able to visit Armenia for the first time and truly feel connected with his ancestors. After the passing of his beloved, Jennie, Nishan retired again and moved to Arroyo Grande to live with his son and family. It was here that Nishan found his true calling in life being a Grandpa. He loved seeing his grandchildren daily and spoiling them to no end with the most fascinating toys and delicious treats! Nishan is survived by his son, Vahram, and his wife, Trisha, their adorable twins, Lucy and Sebastian, and newest grandbaby, Augustus. He is also survived by his sister, Mariette Havandjian; brother, Vicken Havandjian and his family; Brother-In-Law Koko Bijakjian and his partner, Cathy; in-laws: James and Cathy Canaday, plus numerous cousins near and far who always played a special role in his heart. Nishan is preceded in by his wife of over 40 years, Jennie. A funeral service with reception following will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00pm, at the First Presbyterian Church, 981 March Street in San Luis Obispo. Graveside memorial will take place the same day at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park at 3:00pm.

