Norm Jones Norm Jones passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in San Diego, California following a brief illness. Norm grew up in Rochester, New York and eventually settled in Shell Beach, Ca where he married and had two children Noelle and Travis. Norm enjoyed life to the fullest and he will be greatly missed. He was a loving father and is survived by his ex-wife Linda Jones, Noelle and Rich Parker, Travis and Annabelle Jones and his 4 grandchildren; Braeden, Ashlyn, Elisa and Quinten. A "Celebration of Life" in Norm's honor will be held on November 23, 2019 at the Shell Beach Veterans Hall, 230 Leeward Ave, Shell Beach , Ca from 1pm-3pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019