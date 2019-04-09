Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Cappello. View Sign

Norma Cappello Norma Jean Cappello passed away at age 83 on December 18, 2018 at her home in Pismo Beach, California. She was born in Bakersfield, California and grew up in Mojave, returning to Bakersfield during high school. She is survived by her life partner and wife, Priscilla Enderlin, as well as her sister, eleven nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs Princess and Cici who never left her side. After college she became a physical education teacher and beloved coach in track and tennis. She enjoyed hearing from and is remembered by many of her past students. In the 70's she moved to the San Fernando Valley and was employed in many capacities by the Los Angeles Unified School District. She retired as a continuation high school principal in 1991. She had a lifelong love of learning and acquired many certifications. After retirement she became a successful realtor. She relocated to Pismo Beach in 2003 and retired again in 2016. Her love of teaching was an integral part of her everyday life and she was a mentor to many. She loved remodeling houses and landscaping. In addition to remodeling her own homes, she assisted many clients with their projects. A private memorial service will be held April 13. Following the service will be a Celebration of Life. For information please email

