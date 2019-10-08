Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma J. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma J. Johnson Norma J. Johnson passed away Aug. 18, 2019 in Atascadero, Ca. She was preceded by her husband of 72 years, Charles C. Johnson. Norma is survived by her sister Reva Thomae of Oklahoma, her sister-in-law Evelyn Bovee of Paso Robles, Ca. and 3 daughters; Patricia K. Ferguson (David), Mountain Home, Ark. Nancy C. Day (Frank), Clovis, Ca. and Kathryn G. Litten (Allen), Atascadero, Ca. as well as 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Norma was born on Oct. 6, 1926 to Edward R. Culver and Thelma G. Culver in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She attended schools in Missouri. After her marriage to "Clint" Johnson in 1944, they moved to San Luis Obispo, Ca. Their three daughters were born in San Luis Obispo, Ca. Norma and Clint moved to Ventura County in 1954 for career opportunities. Norma enjoyed her career with Ventura County Court system until their return to the central coast where she continued to work until retirement. Norma and Clint enjoyed the cabin they built on Lake Nacimiento. Norma was a member of the Goldwing Riders of the Central Coast. She loved to map the routes for the trips across the U.S. Norma and Clint moved to Arkansas to be near family in 2011. After Clint's passing in Ark. Norma's wish was to return to her "home" in Ca. Norma enjoyed flower gardening, needlework and reading, as well as a ride in the countryside. Our thanks and appreciation to Central Coast Hospice and the caring staff at Ingleside by the Lake in Atascadero, Ca. There will be a celebration of life for Clint and Norma Johnson on Nov. 15, at the Atascadero Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following. We welcome all who knew Norma and Clint to celebrate their lives.

