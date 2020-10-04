Norma "Betty" Weidner Norma "Betty" Weidner, 88, passed away surrounded by family on September 24th, 2020 in Arroyo Grande, CA. After settling in Arroyo Grande in 1952 with her husband Bill, Betty became very active in her community, all while raising 6 children. Betty joined Beta Sigma Phi, in 1957 and was actively involved in PTA, Harvest Festival, and Head Trauma Support Group. Betty had a 30+ year career at Miner's Hardware. Betty attended Oak Park Christian Church, where her gifts of love, understanding, and humor benefited all. Her legacy is one of generosity, compassion, humility, and faith. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bill Weidner and daughter Debra Weidner. Betty is survived by her 5 children; daughter Lori Barker (Ralph), son Eric Weidner (Jane), son Alex Weidner (Gabrielle), daughter Kari Jenkins (Ron), and daughter Ellen Weidner. Betty was blessed with grandchildren: Les Henderson (Missy), Kirsten Casey (Jeff), Will Barker (Shandi), Ethan Barker (Brandi), Sara Weidner (Thean), Chet Weidner (Danielle), Ryan Weidner (Elisabeth), Shad Haigwood, Scott Haigwood (Amanda), KC Weidner. 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. The will be a small memorial service at OPCC On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.; with an open house at the family home to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Oak Park Christian Church 386 N. Oak Park Blvd. Grover Beach, CA 93433.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store