Nyle Joseph Hooper Nyle Joseph Hooper, 68, passed away on January 28, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease for many years. Nyle was born in Oceanside, CA the son of the late Nyle and Edith Hooper. Nyle graduated from UCLA and spent most of his adult life working as an aero space engineer. Hobbies included body surfing, surfing, playing harmonica and guitar by ear and of classic cars. Nyle was a member of the Sons of Lucas British Car Club and the Pismo Beach Longboarders. It was with deep regret that he couldn't get together with the members of these clubs as his illness progressed. Nyle is remembered by his wife Audrey Arita, daughter Jennifer Hooper, step daughter Kalyn Tripodi, sister Lily Cooper, brother Victor Hooper, mother-in-law Kay Arita, sister-in-laws Jacki Randall (Bruce) and Nancy Sheets (Greg), four nephews, six great nephews and nieces, and dear friends. A celebration of Nyle's life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, March 9 at the New Life Community Church's Life Center in Pismo Beach. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Marian Extended Care, Ingleside Assisted Living, and Dignity Health Hospice who gave such loving care to Nyle. Contributions can be made in memory of Nyle to Marian Foundation at 1400 E. Church Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

