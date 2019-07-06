Obbie Ted Atkinson Obbie Ted Atkinson, M.D. passed away on June 30 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family at his home in Richland, OR. Obbie was born in 1945 in Mt. Vernon, IL. He served as a jet pilot after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1967, and was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross for "extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight." He subsequently became a general practice M.D. in Paso Robles, CA, where he served thousands of patients during his 35 years in practice.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 6, 2019