Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlan L. Donley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Orlan L. Donley Orlan L. Donley, 83, of Paso Robles, California died on December 5, 2019 while under hospice care at Creston Village in Paso Robles, CA. He was born on March 17, 1936 in Camargo, Oklahoma to father Hubert and mother Anna Donley. He was the youngest of four siblings. The family relocated to the Santa Ynez area in 1937. Orlan graduated from California State Fullerton in 1962, with his degree in business. After college, he went to California Western School of Law at the Point Loma Campus and graduated with his law degree in 1967. He joined the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office in 1968. In 1973 Orlan went into private practice and retired from law services in 2009. Orlan is survived by his wife Sandra Donley of Paso Robles, CA, his son Don (Cristina) of Oceanside, CA, daughter Laura Alba of Bakersfield, Ca and sister Darlene Elliott of San Juan Capistrano, CA. Orlan has four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Orlan is preceded in death by his sister Merldene Laux of Porterville, CA and his brother Gary Donley of Welaka, FL. Celebration of Life will be held at the Paso Robles Golf Club at 1600 Country Club Dr, Paso Robles, and CA 93446 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Orlan L. Donley Orlan L. Donley, 83, of Paso Robles, California died on December 5, 2019 while under hospice care at Creston Village in Paso Robles, CA. He was born on March 17, 1936 in Camargo, Oklahoma to father Hubert and mother Anna Donley. He was the youngest of four siblings. The family relocated to the Santa Ynez area in 1937. Orlan graduated from California State Fullerton in 1962, with his degree in business. After college, he went to California Western School of Law at the Point Loma Campus and graduated with his law degree in 1967. He joined the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office in 1968. In 1973 Orlan went into private practice and retired from law services in 2009. Orlan is survived by his wife Sandra Donley of Paso Robles, CA, his son Don (Cristina) of Oceanside, CA, daughter Laura Alba of Bakersfield, Ca and sister Darlene Elliott of San Juan Capistrano, CA. Orlan has four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Orlan is preceded in death by his sister Merldene Laux of Porterville, CA and his brother Gary Donley of Welaka, FL. Celebration of Life will be held at the Paso Robles Golf Club at 1600 Country Club Dr, Paso Robles, and CA 93446 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close