Paige Elaine Hiatt Poletti

Paige Elaine Hiatt Poletti Paige Elaine Hiatt Poletti age 58 of Waynesboro, Virginia passed peacefully from this earth on Tuesday May 28, 2019 surrounded by her beloved children in Fishersville, Virginia. Paige was born to Clifford and Dorothy Elaine (nee Stubblefield) Hiatt in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Morro Bay High School in 1979 where she was a CIF championship tennis player and loved by many. Eventually her tennis skills would lead her to Cuesta where she graduated with her AA in English. After graduating from Cuesta she married and gave birth to three children who she always considered her greatest accomplishment. Eventually she would find herself in Virginia; where she worked with many special needs kids, both in the county school system and with families privately, which always brought her joy. Paige had a love for cooking and always had an elaborate home cooked dinner waiting for her family when they arrived home at the end of a long day. Paige will always be remembered for the love she had for her many friends and family, her children Miranda Paige, Alexandra Rose, and Royce Hiatt. She was the beloved younger sister of Blake William. She is preceded in death by her father Cliff. Her family has faith they will all be reunited again. There will be a memorial service in Fishersville, Virginia before she is brought home to her final resting place, her true home, Morro Bay California. Memorial Details: June 30, 2019 at 12pm F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House, Shell Beach, California.

