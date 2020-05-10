Pamela Nakamura
Pamela Nakamura Pamela (Gillen) Nakamura passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She resided in Escondido, California, with her sister Susan at the time of her passing. Pam was born in 1947 in San Luis Obispo, and was the fourth daughter of Bud and Irene Gillen. She graduated from SLO High School in 1966. Pam worked for Riley's Department Store for many years in the accounts payable department, then worked for Morris & Garritano until her retirement. Pam loved making crafts and held many craft shows in her home. Another love she had was baking and she made yummy desserts. Pam is survived by her daughters Tamara Grant and Amanda (Scott) Bennett; six grandchildren, sisters Susan, Judy (Bert) and Patsy and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Rick Pando. Family was very important to Pam and she enjoyed getting together to celebrate birthdays and holidays. The last twenty years Pam experienced numerous health issues however she handled every situation in a very positive way. Her family and friends will always remember the ever-present smile on her face. A memorial service will be held for Pam at a later date.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this news, especially for my best friend in high school, Sue. Love to all the family.
Karen Garrison
Friend
