Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Childers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Childers 1932 - 2019 Patricia Ann Childers, 86, of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long and hard battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Patricia (Patsy) was born in Santa Maria, California on November 2, 1932. Patsy attended Santa Maria High School, where she met her future husband, Jack. She moved with her husband, Jack and sons, Jack Jr and Marty to Arroyo Grande in 1960. Once the boys were secured in school, she went to work for Lucia Mar School District for 29 yearrs, where she made lifelong friends and gave so much of her time to helping the district and students. Patsy enjoyed raising her boys and spending time with family and friends at Lake Nacimiento for many years. Her fondest memories were at the lake, playing cards with her friends, and water skiing on her boat. Every generation of her family has been raised on Nacimiento Lake, and she enjoyed spending a much time as she could there with family and friends. Her life changed as she took on the new role of grandma with the birth of her two grand daughters, and her and Big Papa Jack spent every Friday night babysitting them and spoiling their girls. Patsy loved gardening and had a beautiful garden to show for it. She spent every afternoon in her beautiful backyard on the creek. After her husband passed away, Patsy took many vacations with her girlfriends and enjoyed for many years the company of Charles Venable, who became her partner in cards and shared 20 memorable years together. Patsy is survived by her longtime partner, Charles Venable, sons Jack (JoEllen), Marty and granddaughters Cortney and Heather. She has four great grand children, Kadin, Kyla, Ivy and Levi, which she also helped raise while parents were working. She is survived by her sister, Mona and many nieces and nephews, as well as friends she would call family. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Tita Nunes, and numerous aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Arroyo Grande Valley Little League in memory of Patsy, as she loved to watch her great-grandsons play ball. To leave a condolence for the family, visit

Patricia A. Childers 1932 - 2019 Patricia Ann Childers, 86, of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long and hard battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Patricia (Patsy) was born in Santa Maria, California on November 2, 1932. Patsy attended Santa Maria High School, where she met her future husband, Jack. She moved with her husband, Jack and sons, Jack Jr and Marty to Arroyo Grande in 1960. Once the boys were secured in school, she went to work for Lucia Mar School District for 29 yearrs, where she made lifelong friends and gave so much of her time to helping the district and students. Patsy enjoyed raising her boys and spending time with family and friends at Lake Nacimiento for many years. Her fondest memories were at the lake, playing cards with her friends, and water skiing on her boat. Every generation of her family has been raised on Nacimiento Lake, and she enjoyed spending a much time as she could there with family and friends. Her life changed as she took on the new role of grandma with the birth of her two grand daughters, and her and Big Papa Jack spent every Friday night babysitting them and spoiling their girls. Patsy loved gardening and had a beautiful garden to show for it. She spent every afternoon in her beautiful backyard on the creek. After her husband passed away, Patsy took many vacations with her girlfriends and enjoyed for many years the company of Charles Venable, who became her partner in cards and shared 20 memorable years together. Patsy is survived by her longtime partner, Charles Venable, sons Jack (JoEllen), Marty and granddaughters Cortney and Heather. She has four great grand children, Kadin, Kyla, Ivy and Levi, which she also helped raise while parents were working. She is survived by her sister, Mona and many nieces and nephews, as well as friends she would call family. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Tita Nunes, and numerous aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Arroyo Grande Valley Little League in memory of Patsy, as she loved to watch her great-grandsons play ball. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close