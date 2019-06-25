Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Milburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Milburn Patricia A. Milburn, 71, of Los Osos, Ca, passed away on February 2, 2019 at the Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield, Ca. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was a bright light to all that knew her and will truly be missed. Patricia "Pat" was born in 1948 in San Francisco, Ca. Being in a military family, she grew up all over the United States and Europe. She graduated from Bedford High School in Massachusetts. She then proceeded to San Diego State receiving her BSN and next she matriculated to the University of Washington, earning a Masters in Nursing. Years later, she received an advanced degree in Computer Science from Cal Poly, SLO. Finally, Pat obtained another Masters' in Medical Informatics from the University of Minnesota. In an early second career, she worked at Oracle. She was, also, a nursing ambassador to China in 1986. She loved animals, especially birds and panda bears. She loved to go to the bird sanctuary in Los Osos and use her binoculars to watch birds. She enjoyed taking care of people. This included her mother Elizabeth Keese Milburn, who passed away in 1986 and her father Walter Milburn, who passed away in 2013. Due to her inquisitive nieces, Pat, quickly became infatuated with family genealogy to answer their many questions. Through her family research, she found out and joined the Daughters of the American Revolution (DARs). Survivors of Pat are her two sisters Caryl Davis of Los Osos for over 30 years (now in Austin, TX)., Kathy Williams and husband David of Bakersfield, Ca., nephew Bryon Davis and wife Michelle of Austin, TX, niece Stephanie Munoz and husband Keith of Bakersfield, Ca, niece Sarah Williams of Bakersfield, Ca., and great niece Morgan Davis and great nephew William Davis of Austin, Tx. Celebration of Life service will be held on July 6 at Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo in the Round room at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield, Ca or

Patricia A. Milburn Patricia A. Milburn, 71, of Los Osos, Ca, passed away on February 2, 2019 at the Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield, Ca. She was surrounded by her family. Pat was a bright light to all that knew her and will truly be missed. Patricia "Pat" was born in 1948 in San Francisco, Ca. Being in a military family, she grew up all over the United States and Europe. She graduated from Bedford High School in Massachusetts. She then proceeded to San Diego State receiving her BSN and next she matriculated to the University of Washington, earning a Masters in Nursing. Years later, she received an advanced degree in Computer Science from Cal Poly, SLO. Finally, Pat obtained another Masters' in Medical Informatics from the University of Minnesota. In an early second career, she worked at Oracle. She was, also, a nursing ambassador to China in 1986. She loved animals, especially birds and panda bears. She loved to go to the bird sanctuary in Los Osos and use her binoculars to watch birds. She enjoyed taking care of people. This included her mother Elizabeth Keese Milburn, who passed away in 1986 and her father Walter Milburn, who passed away in 2013. Due to her inquisitive nieces, Pat, quickly became infatuated with family genealogy to answer their many questions. Through her family research, she found out and joined the Daughters of the American Revolution (DARs). Survivors of Pat are her two sisters Caryl Davis of Los Osos for over 30 years (now in Austin, TX)., Kathy Williams and husband David of Bakersfield, Ca., nephew Bryon Davis and wife Michelle of Austin, TX, niece Stephanie Munoz and husband Keith of Bakersfield, Ca, niece Sarah Williams of Bakersfield, Ca., and great niece Morgan Davis and great nephew William Davis of Austin, Tx. Celebration of Life service will be held on July 6 at Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo in the Round room at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield, Ca or www.themilburnfoundation.org Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close