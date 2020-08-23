Patricia Ann (Balaam) Coyes Patricia Ann (Balaam) Coyes was born in 1927 and passed August 15 th , 2020 in San Luis Obispo. She lived 93 wonderful years. Pat spent her childhood growing up in Lompoc, CA before marrying Frank Coyes in 1946. They moved to San Luis Obispo where Frank graduated from Cal Poly. They then moved to Coalinga, CA where Frank taught Ag and Pat took care of their 4 boys Mike, Pat, Kelly, and Casey. They returned to the Central Coast in 1964 for Franks career with Cal Poly. Those that new Patricia will always remember her as having the gift to talk. She always had a story, lesson, or just provided good advice. She would also lend an ear and a hand to others in need. Pat always thought the best of people she met and associated with. She is already missed. Patricia is proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years Frank in 2006. She is survived by her sons Mike (Christy) and Pat (Charlotte) of San Luis Obispo, Kelly (Mary) of Clovis, Casey (Aliece) of Grass Valley. Due to the current health situation no service is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store