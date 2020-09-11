Patricia Ann Reese On August 31, 2020, Pat Reese spent her first day in Heaven. She was married to Don Reese, Sr. for 71 years. She was the beloved mother of Don Reese, Jr., Sharon Spalding, Rebecca Friday & Debbie Brix. She was the proud grandma of 11 grandkids, 31 great-grandkids & 11 great-great-grandkids. Pat was born in Iowa in 1929 to Frank & Zeolla Thone. Pat married the love of her life & had 4 children in Iowa & later moved to California. Pat had a career in finance & was also a talented seamstress & cook. She enjoyed bingo, RV camping & fishing. She was a member of the Kern River & 5 Cities Elks Lodge. Pat was a Christian & looked forward to joining her beloved husband in Heaven. She loved playing dinner music on her organ for the residents at Pacifica Senior Living. She will be buried beside her husband, brother & parents in Iowa.



