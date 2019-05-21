Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann "Pat" Winstanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Ann Winstanley Patricia Ann (Pat) Winstanley, 84, of Morro Bay passed away peacefully at Garden House Morro Bay on May 12, 2019. She was born and raised in rural Minnesota, moving with her parents and sister to Lancaster, California in 1952. She graduated from Antelope Valley College as female athlete of the year in 1953. Soon after graduation, she met her future husband, Bill, and following their wedding moved to the San Fernando Valley where Bill was employed. After three decades there and having raised two daughters, they retired to Los Osos and later Morro Bay. Throughout her life Pat balanced homemaking, family, church, singing, athletics and P.E.O. sisterhood, all with great enthusiasm and competence. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her younger daughter. She is survived by her husband, her sister, a daughter and four grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 25th at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road (on the corner with Pine) in Los Osos. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Garden House Morro Bay, 480 Main Street, Morro Bay, California, 93442 or to .

