Patricia B. "Bonnie" Gromacki Bonnie was born June 24, 1941 in Canonsburg, PA to Chester Gromacki and Agnes Popilokowski, and passed away March 23, 2019. At an early age Bonnie and family moved to Douglas, AZ where she lived through her high school years. Upon graduation from Douglas High School, Bonnie moved to the Los Angles area where she started her long time career in banking. After working for several local and regional banks, she relocated to Arroyo Grande in the late 1980s and continued working at various SLO area banks. During her retirement years, Bonnie spent many days on the local golf courses, formed a book club, and continued to improve her skills as a talented watercolor artist. In all these endeavors, Bonnie made a multitude of friends who cared for her deeply and were of immense help in the final months of her battle with cancer. Bonnie's most notable quality was her sense of humor. She saw the funny side of life in almost any given situation and was able to cause anyone around her to join in her laughter. That laughter will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother, Robert Gromacki of Payson, AZ and an aunt and several cousins in Canonsburg, PA. Graveside services will be on Friday March 29h at 2:00pm, at Los Osos Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woods Humane Society, San Luis Obispo.

