Patricia "Pat" French Patricia "Pat" French, a petite, spirited red headed woman passed away March 11, 2020 peacefully, after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family. She was born May 9,1932 in Tatum, New Mexico to David Leroy and Era Joy Foster. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, CA in 1949. Married her former husband in 1950 and raised a family of 4 children; Ron French (Janese), Diana Johnson, Debra Glenn (Steve) and Dixie Freeman (Kevin). Pat moved to Paso Robles in the early 70's acquiring ownership of the Red Door Saloon later to become the Pine Street Saloon. She and her late partner, Jim Johnson took great pride in the family business until his passing and continued until her retirement in 2012. The Pine St. Saloon is currently operated by her son Ron. She welcomed all her customers with open arms and a shoulder to cry on. She was passionate for those who were less fortunate, and always there when the need arose. She enjoyed giving people a place to share Thanksgiving dinner if they had nowhere else to go. Pat led a simple life. She always supported her kids in whatever venture they chose, usually becoming their biggest cheerleader. She loved a colorful yard and sought pleasure watching mother nature enjoy her surroundings. Patricia is preceded in death by her mother Era Joy, father David Leroy and only brother Bob Foster. She is survived by her former husband, Ronald L. French (Kathy), Five grandchildren; Andy, Danny, Jimmy, Britney and Cody, and 8 great grandchildren.

