Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Grattan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Grattan Patricia Ann McGrath Grattan died March 1, 2019 at the age of 94, having lived a rich and full life. Pat was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Butler College in 1945 and Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago in 1949. In 1948, she married one of her medical school classmates, Robert Grattan. She completed a pediatrics internship at St. Mary's Hospital, Duluth, MN. They had five children together. After several cross-country moves, the family settled in Santa Barbara in January 1956. Pat continued to reside in Santa Barbara until 2014, when she relocated to San Luis Obispo, a community she grew to love as much as she did Santa Barbara. Patricia loved her family. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Pasmore, in 1996, and at age 72, selflessly raised Sheri's two young daughters. Pat is survived by her daughter, Maureen Grattan, of Santa Barbara; her son Mark Grattan and his wife, Liz Tam of Honolulu, HI; her son, Stephen Grattan and his wife, Kathy Grattan, of Loomis, CA; her daughter, Leslie Roberts and her husband Victor Roberts of Templeton, CA; grandchildren Cullen, Corinne, and Connor Dorais; Hilary Javier and husband Richard Javier; Chelsea Grattan; Ryan Grattan and wife Marisa Wong Grattan; Lauren Grattan and partner, David Lynn; Marisa, Kristen and Daniel Grattan; Kevin and Erin Roberts; as well as 7, soon to be 8 great-grandchildren.. Services will be as follows: Santa Barbara Memorial Reception, Sunday, May 26, 2019, 3:30 p.m. Le Cafe Stella, 3302 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara, CA; Mass of the Resurrection, Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 221 Daly Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA. All friends are welcome. If you wish to remember her, please donate to the .

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations