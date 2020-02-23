Patricia Joan Hitchcock 1934 - 2020 Patricia Joan Hitchcock passed peacefully on February 8, 2020. She joins her husband, Vaughan DeForrest Hitchcock who preceeded her in death September 2018. Long time San Luis Obispo residents Pat and Vaughan were married for 65 years. She is survived by:1 brother, and 1 sister, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Monday, February 24th at San Luis Cemetery, 2890 South Higuera with a Celebration of Life to follow at the San Luis Elks Lodge 222 Elks Lane, SLO.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020