Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Joyce Sanger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Joyce Sanger Patricia Joyce Sanger, 80, of Arroyo Grande passed away March 27, 2020, in Templeton, CA. Patty was born to James and Irene McDowell, November 1939, in Avenal, CA. Her brothers were Kendall, deceased, and Gary. She graduated from Lemoore High School in 1957 and received a BA in Elementary Education from San Francisco State University in 1961. Patty married Jerry Sanger in 1963, and they lived in New Zealand, Australia, and Germany, until 1969 when they relocated to the Five Cities area, eventually settling in Arroyo Grande. Patty is survived by two children and other family members including: Kari (Josh) Heeren, of Atascadero; Tchad Sanger (Mark Phillips) of Boulder Creek; her former husband Jerry Sanger; her brother Gary McDowell, of Bakersfield; her cousin Judith Robbins, of Walnut Creek, who was like a sister to her; and other cousins. Living with dementia, Patty's final two years were spent in a memory care facility in Atascadero. A teacher for over 30 years, retiring from Harloe Elementary in Arroyo Grande, Patty loved children and cherished being part of people's love of learning. Patty believed in the value and importance of education and served as a Mentor Teacher and educator to others in the profession. And although she was honored by being named Teacher of the Year, there are hundreds of people out there who think that thunder is caused by clouds bumping into one another, much to the horror and delight of Kari and Tchad who have always shared her sick sense of humor. During her life, she also served on Arroyo Grande's Parks and Recreation Commission and volunteered at the Clark Center and the Oceano Library. Patty loved to camp and to travel. From Machu Picchu to the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Wall of China to an African safari, and Alaska to Antarctica, she saw the world and visited all seven continents with her family and adventurous traveling friends. At home, Patty loved to cook, knit, garden, and walk. Patty loved walking along the beach and around town with friends and her late companion dog, Sassy, her true favorite child. Patty had a great passion for music and the arts. The haunting oboe brought her to tears and the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever made her boogie. She loved going to performances at the Clark Center and Cal Poly's Performance Art Center as well as going to the movies in town. In light of the pandemic there are no plans for a memorial service at this time. To help those grieving, please feel free to share memories and photos on

Patricia Joyce Sanger Patricia Joyce Sanger, 80, of Arroyo Grande passed away March 27, 2020, in Templeton, CA. Patty was born to James and Irene McDowell, November 1939, in Avenal, CA. Her brothers were Kendall, deceased, and Gary. She graduated from Lemoore High School in 1957 and received a BA in Elementary Education from San Francisco State University in 1961. Patty married Jerry Sanger in 1963, and they lived in New Zealand, Australia, and Germany, until 1969 when they relocated to the Five Cities area, eventually settling in Arroyo Grande. Patty is survived by two children and other family members including: Kari (Josh) Heeren, of Atascadero; Tchad Sanger (Mark Phillips) of Boulder Creek; her former husband Jerry Sanger; her brother Gary McDowell, of Bakersfield; her cousin Judith Robbins, of Walnut Creek, who was like a sister to her; and other cousins. Living with dementia, Patty's final two years were spent in a memory care facility in Atascadero. A teacher for over 30 years, retiring from Harloe Elementary in Arroyo Grande, Patty loved children and cherished being part of people's love of learning. Patty believed in the value and importance of education and served as a Mentor Teacher and educator to others in the profession. And although she was honored by being named Teacher of the Year, there are hundreds of people out there who think that thunder is caused by clouds bumping into one another, much to the horror and delight of Kari and Tchad who have always shared her sick sense of humor. During her life, she also served on Arroyo Grande's Parks and Recreation Commission and volunteered at the Clark Center and the Oceano Library. Patty loved to camp and to travel. From Machu Picchu to the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Wall of China to an African safari, and Alaska to Antarctica, she saw the world and visited all seven continents with her family and adventurous traveling friends. At home, Patty loved to cook, knit, garden, and walk. Patty loved walking along the beach and around town with friends and her late companion dog, Sassy, her true favorite child. Patty had a great passion for music and the arts. The haunting oboe brought her to tears and the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever made her boogie. She loved going to performances at the Clark Center and Cal Poly's Performance Art Center as well as going to the movies in town. In light of the pandemic there are no plans for a memorial service at this time. To help those grieving, please feel free to share memories and photos on Legacy.com . The family requests that people make donations directly to Harloe Elementary 901 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 or Friends of the Arroyo Grande Library ( fotagl.org and select donate) in lieu of sending flowers. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close