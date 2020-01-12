Patricia Juanita "P.J." Kielberg-McClenahan Patricia Juanita "P.J." Kielberg-McClenahan, 78, of Atascadero, passed away December 26, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved best friend and husband of 56 years Chuck, two daughters Kelly (husband Kevin), Vicky (husband Nathan), six grandchildren, Kerry, Kyle, Kendra, Jacob, Ethan and Olivia, as well as three great-grandchildren. A small, private memorial will be held later this month. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Pacific Wildlife Care, a local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization in which she founded here on the central coast in 1986 (formally known as Central Coast Wildlife Rehabilitation Guild). www.pacificwildlifecare.org/ special-giving/
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020