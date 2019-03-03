Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Marie Callahan. View Sign

Patricia Marie Callahan Pat passed away in San Luis Obispo on February 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pat was born in Los Angeles on May 22, 1930 to Claude and Helen Brooks and was greeted by older brothers Don and Bob. Known as "Patsy" in her youth, she attended Catholic Elementary and High Schools in Los Angeles where she met lifelong friends and her future husband Robert "Bob" Callahan. Pat and Bob maintained relationships with friends from elementary school until their passing. A truly remarkable feat and all of this before social media. Their social media was having personal relationships. Bob and Pat were married February 19, 1949. They settled in the Los Angeles area and started their family with 8 kids born between 1950 and 1962. With the clan complete Pat was a fulltime Mom and homemaker extraordinaire while Bob was in the car business. In 1965 they picked up the brood and invaded Princeton Place in San Luis Obispo. Princeton Place was never the same. Now it was time to meet their new Princeton Place friends. They remained friends for the rest of their lives. Pat was all about family, friends and her church. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lady Church since the day she and Bob moved to town in 1965. After her family was raised and grown Pat had time to do other things. She loved playing tennis with her friends and her volunteer work at French Hospital gave her much joy. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter Judy Tobin and grandson Mathew Winje. She is survived by her children Mike (Mimi), Steve (Lisa), Tom, Susan (Dave) Winje, Nancy (Danny) Furtado, Bob (Dorian), Carol Duncan, 16 Grandchildren and, 9 Great grandchildren. She is also survived by Sister-inLaw Donna Brooks, many Callahan and Brooks nieces and nephews and her dear friends Donna and Dale Brott. It was an abundant, exuberant life well lived with family and friends and she would expect nothing less than laughter and joy (and plenty of Frank Sinatra tunes) when those same friends and family come together to celebrate that life. There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lady Church, 221 Daly Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA on Friday March 8th and a celebration to follow.

