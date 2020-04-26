Patricia "Pat" Mepham Totten Patricia "Pat" Mepham Totten, 79, 0f Grover Beach, passed away on April 18, 2020 at home. She was born on April 22, 1940 in Madison Wisconsin. She graduated from Edgewood Academy in Madison and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. On September 20, 2003 she married John Charles Totten. Pat's passions included cruising, golf, her golden retrievers and her beloved Green Bay Packers of which she was a shareholder. Although a native of Wisconsin she lived in Clovis, CA for over 27 years, then in Pacific Grove, CA and since 2011 in Grover Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother Della, Her father Gilmer and her brother Grant. She is survived by her husband John, her sister Susan, sons Dan (Chantay), and Chris (Tzveti) and four grandchildren Mathew (Alyssa), Madisyn, Fiona and Elana and three great grandchildren Avery, Miley and Sadie. Because of Covid19 there will be no funeral mass. She will be buried in San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey, CA. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held ata future date. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, Dignity Health Hospice or the SPCA for Monterey County.

