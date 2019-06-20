Patrick De Santis Patrick De Santis born in New York to Patrick De Santis of New York and Barbara Kokavecz of Hungry on 12-31-33. Passed on 5-29-19 at Bayside Care Center in Morro Bay, Ca. He moved to Gardena, Ca. as a youth to live with his Aunt and Cousin. He worked in the family restaurant Joann's N.Y. Pizza. He is survived by his longtime companion June and his loving daughters Christina, Alicia and Andrea, and four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was proud of his service in the military. He graduated from U.C.L.A. with a Masters in Art. He enjoyed his time and friendships at L.A.U.S.D. for 36 years as a Teacher , Counselor, Vice Principal and Principal. He dearly loved his home, garden and time spent in Cambria, Ca. Be in peace.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 20, 2019